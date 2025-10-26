Jake Ferguson can keep historic NFL season rolling with National TE Day masterpiece
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is off to a historic start for a tight end so far in the 2025 season.
Through Week 7, Ferguson became the first tight end in NFL history to haul in at least 50 catches and six receiving touchdowns through seven games, per Dallas Cowboys Public Relations.
A couple of weeks ago, he tied for the most receptions through the first five games in NFL history for any tight end with 41 catches. He also just became only the second tight end in Cowboys history to catch a touchdown in four-straight games, alongside Dallas legend Jason Witten.
In other words, he's rolling, and he doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Ferguson hopes to keep it rolling on National Tight End Day
On Sunday, Ferguson has a chance to do something special, and keep his historic start rolling forward when the Cowboys hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
There is a real shot that he could do that as well. Just last week against the New York Giants, the Broncos allowed six receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns to Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson. Each player had a touchdown and averaged over 22 yards per catch.
The Broncos have also given up three receiving touchdowns in the last three weeks to the position, including one to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Week 5.
There have also been other examples of tight ends producing vs. the Broncos this season as well. Colts rookie Tyler Warren added four catches for 78 yards on seven targets in Week 2, and Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II had five catches for 46 yards on seven targets in Week 3.
In other words, tight ends have been extremely productive against the Broncos in four of their seven outings, which lines up nicely for Ferguson - especially considering the fact that the Broncos' stellar defensive back, Patrick Surtain II, will have his hands full with the Cowboys' elite receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
So if any player in the NFL should be able to continue that trend on National Tight Ends Day, the league's most productive player at the position in Ferguson would be solid candidate.
