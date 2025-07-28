Cowboys' Jake Ferguson hypes fiancée Haley Cavinder while wedding dress shopping
It's been quite the exciting few months for Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson. In April of this year, Ferguson and his longtime girlfriend, Miami Hurricanes basketball star and social media influencer Haley Cavinder, got engaged in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Then, this past weekend, Ferguson inked a new deal with the Cowboys, paying him $52 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed over the next four years.
While Ferg was busy celebrating his new deal and the next chapter of his career in Dallas, his now fiancée was going through some important decisions of her own.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gushes over Cowboys extension
Haley shared a series of photos on social media that showed off her wedding dress shopping escapades, and Ferguson couldn't help but to hype up his girl -- after all, they began dating after he slid into her DMs two years ago.
"Fergy szn has begun," Cavinder captioned her post along with a ring emoji, while Ferguson responded, "Oh my goodness."
MORE: Cowboys icon flirts with Charlotte Jones in front of Jerry: 'She's fine y'all'
It's safe to say he feels like he landed himself a major catch.
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs. That's why you have to shoot your shot.
In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history. In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.
