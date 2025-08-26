Jaydon Blue gets Dallas Cowboys jersey number change after 53-man roster unveiled
The NFL roster cut deadline has come and gone, and the Dallas Cowboys have set the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 regular season after a flurry of roster cuts. Rookie running back Jaydon Blue was a virtual lock to make the roster, but now that it is set, he's making a big move.
Blue wore the jersey No. 34 throughout the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason. However, it's time for a change.
Now that the roster cuts are final, Blue will be switching back to the No. 23 that he wore while bursting into the national spotlight and starring for the Texas Longhorns.
Blue made the announcement on social media after the roster was announced with a simple post that read, "Back in 23," followed by a series of smiley face emojis. Seeing Blue return to the No. 23 jersey will be quite the sight for Longhorns fans, and it also comes with a unique Longhorns-Cowboys tie.
Former Cowboys fan favorite Tashard Choice served as Blue's running backs coach at the University of Texas. While Choice was in Dallas, he rocked the No. 23. Now, he passes the number to his protégé.
When it was initially believed that Blue would wear No. 23 in Dallas, Choice was ecstatic about the news.
"It's pretty cool to see him where he's at, being in Dallas, being number 23, full circle for me," Choice said via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "I'm having my last guy before I left and went to the NFL, him being in Dallas in 23, so he's got to go rep for me."
Now, it has all come full circle. During his final season in Austin, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.
