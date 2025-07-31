Cowboys rookie gets compared to Super Bowl champ, All-Pro dual threat
It's been a huge week for rookie running back Jaydon Blue at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. The former Texas Longhorns standout, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, got his first reps with the starting unit on Wednesday afternoon.
Blue has been flashing his playmaking ability during practice and has made a strong impression on Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff.
On Thursday morning, Schottenheimer was again raving about the speedy back and had a glowing NFL comparison.
MORE: Cowboys' Jaydon Blue used 'lazy' rumor as fuel for breakout training camp
Schottenheimer compared Blue and his ability to contribute in the passing game out of the backfield to a two-time Super Bowl champ (one as a player and one as a coach), former All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler: the one and only Darren Sproles.
Sproles won Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and again as a personnel consultant in Philly for Super Bowl LIX.
Scottenheimer is very familiar with Sproles, who played under his father, the legendary Marty Schottenheimer, with the then San Diego Chargers. Schottenheimer was also the quarterbacks coach in San Diego during Sproles' first year with the team.
MORE: Cowboys have one pressing question to address before regular season
If Blue can live up to the hype that he is generating throughout camp, it will be a huge win for the Cowboys.
Not only would he bring a dynamic threat out of the backfield that the offense has been lacking, but he would also allow the offense to be more creative with its new and improved pre-snap approach.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc