Jaydon Blue injury update reveals official diagnosis for promising rookie
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the preseason portion of their season with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
While preseason may be over, there is still a lot to be done before the team meets the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to kick off the NFL season.
Roster cuts are coming, and with the latest injury news, the team could be looking to keep an extra man in the backfield.
According to ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler, rookie running back Jaydon Blue suffered a low ankle sprain in the preseason finale, but hopes to be ready for Week 1.
Friday's game was Blue's preseason debut. The rookie running back suffered an ankle bruise earlier in training camp and was unavailable for the team's first two preseason games.
Blue's time on the field in the win over the Falcons was short, but the former Texas Longhorns star made an immediate impact.
The rookie had 9 carries for 25 yards, but it was his physical goal-line rushing touchdown that had already won over the fanbase in Dallas.
Cowboys fans have been frustrated with the running game in recent years. However, there is a chance that the depth on the roster this season in the backfield could make this an impressive unit.
