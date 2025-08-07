Cowboys' promising rookie named potential fantasy football breakout star
Dallas Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer has touted his offensive plan this season, saying he wants to play smash-mouth football and run the ball up opposing defenses' (bleep).
The stats-centric geeks at Pro Football Focus believe the Cowboys have the right man for the job in - surprisingly - rookie running back Jaydon Blue.
In a new post offering "data-backed takes" for all 32 NFL teams, PFF urges Fantasy Football owners to draft Blue when filling out their rosters with running backs.
In the team's first unofficial depth chart, the fifth-round draft choice was listed as the third-string running back behind Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams.
Writes PFF of the competition: "The Cowboys' backfield is wide open heading into 2025, and all three running backs on the roster project as late-round dart throws in fantasy. The competition largely comes down to Jaydon Blue and Javonte Williams."
PFF gives the ultimate edge to Blue because of his skills as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
"Blue is the preferred target due to his receiving upside," they write. "He averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 149 rushing attempts last season, racked up 517 yards after contact and led all SEC running backs in receiving yards (365) and receiving touchdowns (six). He also ranked second in the conference in receptions (41) and yards after the catch (400), trailing only former teammate Quintrevion Wisner."
As for the Cowboys' NFC East rivals, PFF predicts Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley will "come back down to Earth" ... Cam Skattebo will be the New York Giants' leading rusher ... and Washington Commanders' star Jayden Daniels will improve from a Top 5 quarterback into the top three.
