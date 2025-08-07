Cowboys Country

Cowboys' promising rookie named potential fantasy football breakout star

Pro Football Focus predicts fifth-round draft choice Jaydon Blue will ascend to be the Dallas Cowboys' starting running back this season.

Richie Whitt

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer has touted his offensive plan this season, saying he wants to play smash-mouth football and run the ball up opposing defenses' (bleep).

The stats-centric geeks at Pro Football Focus believe the Cowboys have the right man for the job in - surprisingly - rookie running back Jaydon Blue.

In a new post offering "data-backed takes" for all 32 NFL teams, PFF urges Fantasy Football owners to draft Blue when filling out their rosters with running backs.

MORE: Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic

In the team's first unofficial depth chart, the fifth-round draft choice was listed as the third-string running back behind Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams.

Dallas Cowboys running backs Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams participate in blocking drills during training camp
Dallas Cowboys running backs Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams participate in blocking drills during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Writes PFF of the competition: "The Cowboys' backfield is wide open heading into 2025, and all three running backs on the roster project as late-round dart throws in fantasy. The competition largely comes down to Jaydon Blue and Javonte Williams."

PFF gives the ultimate edge to Blue because of his skills as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares plan for Cowboys starters in preseason opener

"Blue is the preferred target due to his receiving upside," they write. "He averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 149 rushing attempts last season, racked up 517 yards after contact and led all SEC running backs in receiving yards (365) and receiving touchdowns (six). He also ranked second in the conference in receptions (41) and yards after the catch (400), trailing only former teammate Quintrevion Wisner."

As for the Cowboys' NFC East rivals, PFF predicts Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley will "come back down to Earth" ... Cam Skattebo will be the New York Giants' leading rusher ... and Washington Commanders' star Jayden Daniels will improve from a Top 5 quarterback into the top three.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

