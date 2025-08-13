Cowboys Country

It appears Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue may not have his preseason debut this Saturday after missing Wednesday's practice.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up their business trip to Oxnard, California, with their final practice on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the team will travel back to Dallas in preparation for meeting the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday in their second preseason game.

The team was desperate to find some help in the backfield in their first preseason game with the Los Angeles Rams. The unit has been ravaged by injury.

It looks like that could be the same issue for Saturday's game, too.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Rookie running back Jaydon Blue missed practice again on Wednesday. Earlier in camp, Blue suffered a bruised ankle, which has the coaching staff being extra cautious for the rookie.

Blue, along with Miles Sanders, both missed the team's first preseason game, so the franchise brought in Malik Davis, who had quite an impressive preseason debut against the Rams.

The Cowboys are handling Blue's health correctly, but it is unfortunate the rookie has yet to make his debut on the field.

In last week's game against the Rams, it was Davis and Phil Mafah who carried most of the load in the backfield. Although the team did not have a running play for the entirety of the first quarter. Getting healthy for September is far more important than pushing the limits for August.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice
