Jerry Jones avoids apology, reminds radio hosts he’s a gift
If you believed Jerry Jones would hop on his weekly appearance onShan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan to apologize for his behavior the week before, you don’t know the Dallas Cowboys owner very well.
Jones was back on the Shan & RJ Show just one week after threatening to have the crew fired when they asked him unfavorable questions.
Jones grew irritated when they asked about his lack of moves and went into a tirade where he said he would replace them all — then reminded everyone that he bought the Cowboys in 1989 when no one thought he should.
As fate would have it, Jones was back for this appearance on the morning after another huge performance from Derrick Henry, a running back who was open to playing in Dallas. Jones decided to get ahead of this before acting as if last week’s rant was overblown.
Jones not only avoided any sort of apology but reminded the hosts how lucky they are to have a chance to speak with him.
From there, the conversation only got weirder. Jones again discussed his savvy when purchasing the team in 1989 while taking a shot at his own roster by saying Henry might not have been as successful in Dallas.
If that wasn’t enough, he also bashed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb once again for their contracts when asked about potential moves at the trade deadline.
" I made the decision of how we're going. We made the decision of how we're going forward when I extended Dak and when I signed CeeDee," Jerry said. "That should have and does put you in a direction that you're going.
"So that if you see us moving in any way, by chance, during this trade deadline. Trading somebody. That would be because we are going in a different direction with defense, offense, whatever you want to do. Obviously we're going in different directions than we did with Quinn in a small part. And so the same skill and the same player may not work as well with what we want to do with Zimmer as when we had Quinn."
Oftentimes, it’s hard to follow Jones, who says little despite using a lot of words. Tuesday’s appearance wasn’t the case.
While he might have been confusing with his long answers, he clearly stated that he did nothing wrong when threatening people’s jobs. He then gaslighted the fan base for a while in an effort to make sure we knew that every failure is on someone other than Jones.
