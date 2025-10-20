Cowboys' Kenny Clark gives injury update on elbow after Week 7 scare
Dallas Cowboys Nation held its collective breath during Sunday evening's game when star defensive tackle Kenny Clark went down with an injury and was taken to the medical tent.
Clark suffered an elbow injury and briefly exited the game, however, he was able to return.
As Clark was making his way to the locker room following the Week 7 clash with the Washington Commanders, Clark told reporters that he's "all good."
Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News also spoke to the three-time Pro Bowl, who said he'll be okay and feel good. He will "find out more tomorrow," but there is optimism that he suffered no major damage.
Disaster averted.
The Cowboys rely heavily on Clark in the middle of the defensive front, and if he were forced to miss time it would be a major loss. Dallas is thin at defensive tackle and the current players on the roster lack any quality experience.
Luckily, it appears that the team will not need to test its depth. You wouldn't want to have to rely on Mazi Smith, would you?
Let's just hope there are no setbacks.
The Cowboys return to action on Sunday, October 26, hitting the road to meet with the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Week 8.
Kenny Clark to the rescue
Clark joined the Cowboys right before the start of the regular season as part of the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade.
Dallas acquired Clark and two first-round picks, with Jerry Jones saying Clark is the reason the Cowboys pursued the deal. He helps boost the run defense and has shown an ability to create pressure along the interior.
While his numbers may not jump off of the stat sheet, Clark's impact has been undeniable throughout the first seven weeks of the season.
This season, the former first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler has recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four runs stuffed.
