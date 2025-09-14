Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones comments on Tyler Smith's mega-deal: 'Never any doubt'

The Dallas Cowboys lock in yet another young star this week with a massive extension – former first-round pick Tyler Smith.

Nikki Chavanelle

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have made the offensive line a huge priority over the last few years, consistently drafting top linemen with high draft picks, including newly extended guard Tyler Smith.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones pulled off a surprise on Saturday, announcing a mega-deal for Smith ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. The guard is now signed through the 2030 season.

Tyler Smith and Luke Schoonmaker
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Timing aside, according to Jones, there was never any doubt that Dallas would keep the 2022 first-rounder around for the future.

"We think Tyler is the best, certainly one of the best young offensive linemen in football," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Sunday. "He was a must. Never any doubt in my mind that we should get him (signed) to an extension."

The front office raised eyebrows when they traded Micah Parsons away ahead of the season, but they're starting to show that there's a method to the madness.

Fans hold signs for Jerry Jones to sign Micah Parsons
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jones has made it clear he believes the decisions they've made ever since extending Dak Prescott have been made with one goal in mind – winning the Super Bowl with Prescott.

The Cowboys now have 10 of the team's starters signed at least through the 2027 season. The list includes CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Jake Ferguson, Tyler Guyton, Tuler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker and Terrence Steele.

The Cowboys kick off against the New York Giants in Week 2 action at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

