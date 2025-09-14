Jerry Jones comments on Tyler Smith's mega-deal: 'Never any doubt'
The Dallas Cowboys have made the offensive line a huge priority over the last few years, consistently drafting top linemen with high draft picks, including newly extended guard Tyler Smith.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones pulled off a surprise on Saturday, announcing a mega-deal for Smith ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. The guard is now signed through the 2030 season.
MORE: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys agree to record-setting deal: Full contract details
Timing aside, according to Jones, there was never any doubt that Dallas would keep the 2022 first-rounder around for the future.
"We think Tyler is the best, certainly one of the best young offensive linemen in football," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Sunday. "He was a must. Never any doubt in my mind that we should get him (signed) to an extension."
The front office raised eyebrows when they traded Micah Parsons away ahead of the season, but they're starting to show that there's a method to the madness.
Jones has made it clear he believes the decisions they've made ever since extending Dak Prescott have been made with one goal in mind – winning the Super Bowl with Prescott.
The Cowboys now have 10 of the team's starters signed at least through the 2027 season. The list includes CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Jake Ferguson, Tyler Guyton, Tuler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker and Terrence Steele.
MORE: Jerry Jones looks to reclaim 'Gambler' title with Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
The Cowboys kick off against the New York Giants in Week 2 action at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Cowboys vs Giants showdown in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons
Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc