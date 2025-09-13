Cowboys Country

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys agree to record-setting deal: Full contract details

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Tyler Smith has finally got the contract extension he deserves, with a record-setting deal ahead of Week 2.

The Dallas Cowboys are putting their extra money to use. On Saturday, less than 24 hours ahead of a Week 2 showdown with the division rival New York Giants, the team and All-Pro guard Tyler Smith agreed to a record-setting contract extension.

Smith, who has long been in line for a new deal, inked the blockbuster extension done by his agents Joe Panos and Todd France at Athletes First.

The deal was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

According to the report, Smith signed a four-year extension, $96 million extension to pay him $24 million per year. The deal makes Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The deal includes a massive $81.2 million guaranteed.

News that contract talks were underway first started just days before the start of the regular season. During training camp, Smith's agent and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones were spotted on the field chatting.

It looks like the talks paid off.

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Smith has leard second-team All-Pro honors and two Pro Bowl nods. Smith has started all 47 games that he has played.

Congratulations to Smith on the money well-deserved.

