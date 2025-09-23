Jerry Jones discusses Micah Parsons' return to Dallas, shows no regrets about trade
A date that former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has had circled on his calendar since being traded to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the 2025 NFL season is just days away, with Green Bay making the trip to AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
All eyes will be on the primetime showdown to see if Parsons is out for revenge after his relationship with Jerry Jones and Dallas soured in the final weeks.
While Jones continues to express his level of respect for Parsons, he discussed the trade during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and expressed no regrets about how things went down.
"We needed this timing," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We needed to be right here at the beginning of the season in my mind to get the highest value.
"I heard people talking about, 'Well, why didn't you trade him back before the draft?' Because draft picks become the most valuable timing wise, you can have 'em in the offseason before the draft. That's when the pick becomes much more valuable and the player becomes less valuable."
Since trading away Parsons, the Cowboys pass rush has greatly struggled and failed to generate any consistent pressure against opposing quarterbacks.
Parsons, meanwhile, has recorded 1.5 sacks through his sfirst three games in Green Bay.
Let's just hope the Cowboys offensive line, which will be without first-round pick Tyler Booker, can keep Dak Prescott clean on Sunday night.
