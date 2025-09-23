Jerry Jones downplays severity of CeeDee Lamb high-ankle sprain
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but they will have to do so without one of their key offensive players.
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down early in the Week 3 showdown with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks.
While there is no official timeline set for Lamb's return, owner and general manager Jerry Jones does not appear concerned about the severity of the ankle issue.
When speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, Jones said the injuries suffered by Lamb and first-round pick Tyler Booker "aren't on the extreme end."
If Lamb could bounce back on the shorter end of the usual four to six week timeline for a high-ankle sprain, it would be a major boost for the team both on the field and with morale.
Without Lamb, George Pickens will take the lead as WR1, while Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin will also see extended playing time.
Up next for the Cowboys is a highly anticipated Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers, where Micah Parsons will be returning to AT&T Stadium for the first time since his trade in the offseason, so get your popcorn ready.
