Jerry Jones' ego is 'hurt' after losing Micah Parsons, Cowboys legend says
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for life after Micah Parsons with the team's NFL opener against the Philadelphia Eagles just days away.
While there is no denying Parsons' absence will be felt on the field, the team is trying to move forward like it is business as usual. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer went as far as to say "nothing's changed" for the team following Parsons' trade to the Green Bay Packers.
But everyone knows that isn't true. While the goals may be the same, everything got a little bit more difficult.
MORE: Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin spoke out after the Parsons trade and shared his belief that Jerry Jones' ego is "hurt" by losing the contract standoff. It was a game of chicken, and rather than calling Parsons' bluff when the team had all of the leverage, Jerry sent him to a young contender.
It was a big miss for Dallas, and one that Irvin thinks is going to sting.
"Gamblers like this don't lose like this," Irvin said on his podcast. That's what the documentary says. He's gambled, played chicken so many times, and won.
"He has said that he has a little bit more of an ability to withstand some of this, you know, than others. A little bit more ability to withstand these kinds of pressures than others. Jerry's hurt."
MORE: Micah Parsons makes eyebrow-raising comment amid Cowboys locker room tension reports
It became clear that the relationship between Parsons and the front office was fractured beyond repair and something had to be done, so Jones did something he rarely does and traded away a generational player.
We'll have to see how this gamble pays off.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it
'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous NFL coach says
Brian Schottenheimer doubles down on 'unanimous' Micah Parsons trade comment
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc