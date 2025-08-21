Cowboys fan removed from practice after criticizing Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones continues to dig his heels in during the latest Dallas Cowboys contract dispute.
This year, Micah Parsons is the one he’s been dragging through the proverbial mud. Jones has used the media to shame Parsons for not honoring a deal that was never official and pushed Parsons to the point of asking for a trade. Jones responded by giving Parsons the cold shoulder.
MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' participation in new Netflix documentary
While everyone not named Jerry Jones understands his tactics are immature and ineffective, Jones refuses to change his approach. He’s also not going to listen to fans who believe he’s not doing his job as general manager.
That was evident when a video surfaced of a fan being escorted out of the team’s practice after holding up a “Fire the GM” sign.
If the sign is indeed the reason this fan was forced out, it wouldn’t be the first time Jones lashed out at critics. During the 2024 season, Jones went on a tirade during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan when asked about his failures in building a rushing attack.
Jones threatened to have the radio hosts fired while reminding them what a gift it is for them to be able to speak with Jones.
That self-righteous attitude is the reason Dallas has infuriated its best player. It’s also why there’s so much concern among fans that a generational talent will eventually leave.
