Cowboys Country

Packers star shares thoughts on potentially playing with Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ponders the idea of the Packers bringing in disgruntled Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

Tyler Reed

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love calls a play during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love calls a play during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wouldn't be the biggest story in the NFL without the Dallas Cowboys' involvement. However, the franchise once again finds itself in the middle of a heated contract dispute.

While they may not be the only team still working on a deal with their defensive star, every move the Cowboys make is put under a microscope.

MORE: Cowboys fan removed from practice after criticizing Jerry Jones

Micah Parsons playing in another uniform still doesn't feel like it will be an actual possibility. But what if it were?

On Thursday, Kay Adams spoke with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordon Love on her show "Up & Adams", and during the conversation, Adams had to ask Love his feelings on potentially playing with Parsons.

The Packers quarterback instantly had a smile on his face, saying that it would be a lot of fun to see Parsons in the green and yellow. As Adams pointed out, Love and Parsons share the same agent.

Parsons isn't going anywhere, but if he did, it feels like Cowboys fans would rather see him in the NFC East than see him with the Packers.

MORE: Jerry Jones praises Micah Parsons, tip toes around contract extension talk

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the Packers' beating the Cowboys in the 2023 playoffs was the worst loss in franchise history. If they were to add Parsons to their roster, it would be the second worst loss for Jerry.

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster

Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history

Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News