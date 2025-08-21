Packers star shares thoughts on potentially playing with Micah Parsons
It wouldn't be the biggest story in the NFL without the Dallas Cowboys' involvement. However, the franchise once again finds itself in the middle of a heated contract dispute.
While they may not be the only team still working on a deal with their defensive star, every move the Cowboys make is put under a microscope.
MORE: Cowboys fan removed from practice after criticizing Jerry Jones
Micah Parsons playing in another uniform still doesn't feel like it will be an actual possibility. But what if it were?
On Thursday, Kay Adams spoke with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordon Love on her show "Up & Adams", and during the conversation, Adams had to ask Love his feelings on potentially playing with Parsons.
The Packers quarterback instantly had a smile on his face, saying that it would be a lot of fun to see Parsons in the green and yellow. As Adams pointed out, Love and Parsons share the same agent.
Parsons isn't going anywhere, but if he did, it feels like Cowboys fans would rather see him in the NFC East than see him with the Packers.
MORE: Jerry Jones praises Micah Parsons, tip toes around contract extension talk
According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the Packers' beating the Cowboys in the 2023 playoffs was the worst loss in franchise history. If they were to add Parsons to their roster, it would be the second worst loss for Jerry.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys predicted to replace first-round bust in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
Cowboys Netflix documentary looks back on greatest trade in NFL history
Cowboys' chances of adding another QB shut down by insider
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc