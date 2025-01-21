Jerry Jones' headline hire would send Cowboys fanbase into a frenzy
The NFL world has had its attention on the Dallas Cowboys since the news broke that former head coach Mike McCarthy would not be returning to the sidelines in 2025.
What was once known as the most sought-after position in the league has now turned into a "who wants to join the circus?" type of position.
The Cowboys head coaching job could become coveted once again. However, there's one legendary name out there that would turn the fanbase even more away if the franchise brought him in.
Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has had his name tossed around during this head coaching cycle.
Carroll spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seahawks. In that time, the franchise appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one.
However, would hiring a 73-year-old coach be the move that tells the fanbase that this team is focused on the future?
Yes, Carroll has had success in his time as a head coach; however, in his last three seasons as the head coach in Seattle, he posted a 25-26 record.
The Cowboys should bring in a younger coach who knows the workload isn't going to be easy when turning this franchise around.
However, it would be so on-brand for Jones to bring in a coach who didn't have a job this past season to fix a mess that he helped create.
