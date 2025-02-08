Jerry Jones let’s Cowboys players know they shouldn’t complain about sun glare
Jerry Jones drew a lot of criticism earlier this season when the Dallas Cowboys were stopped from scoring by their own stadium.
Playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, CeeDee Lamb was unable to see the ball when targeted in the end zone by Cooper Rush. The pass fell to the turf and Dallas had to settle for a field goal.
Lamb admitted after the game he was hindered by the glare from the sun, which has been an issue in the past. While Lamb was unhappy with the issue, Jones defended it as an advantage.
He was alone in that stance but has yet to back down. He even reaffirmed his belief that the sun glare is an advantage while speaking with Kayla Nicole of I Am Athlete.
Jones said the stadium is built the way it is to make the fans happy, before reminding players their checks come from those fans.
”What it does do for us is have an excellent way, frankly, for fans, which all of those players want those fans to have as great a view as they can. Because that’s what pays their checks. And so, it ain’t just to have ’em out there. That stadium was built for the fans.”
Jones loves using the media as a way to get messages to fans and this time, he was letting his players know nothing is going to change. He was also letting them know there’s no point in complaining.
It’s a hold strategy, and a weak one. Players want Jones to put up curtains, which would impact the fan experience. Unless it helps his team score more points, but that would make it better.
