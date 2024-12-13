Jerry Jones makes promise he can't keep while deflecting questions on tanking
After falling to 3-7, the Dallas Cowboys were being asked about the idea of tanking for a better draft pick but they weren't having it. They even responded with back-to-back wins, prompting Micah Parsons to claim they could go on a late run and threaten for a playoff spot.
That's no longer the feeling in Big D following a devastating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Now with a record of 5-8, the conversation has turned back to the NFL Draft but Jerry Jones still won't hear the tank talk.
While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones stressed the importance of success. That's quite the take from the man who is running the least succesful postseason team over the past 30 years. He's also doing nothing to change their future prospects since he's become increasingly frugal in the past few seasons.
What was even better was his claim that they would "go out there and win every down."
That's a bold take from the owner of a team that's been making costly mistakes all season. Even before Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury, the Cowboys were unable to win most of their downs. They've been plagued by penalties, turnovers, and ill-timed fakes on fourth-down.
As far as the discussion on tanking goes, Jones had no choice but to deny that. There's no one out there who will admit to losing on purpose. Not only would it alienate the fan base, but the league would come down hard on them as well. That said, the "win every down" claim was probably best kept in the holster.
