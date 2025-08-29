Former Dallas Cowboys captain shares shock about Micah Parsons-Packers trade
The NFL world was rocked on Thursday evening with the Dallas Cowboys once again taking over the news cycle with a bombshell by trading away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.
After conversations between Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones fell apart, the Cowboys shipped the perennial All-Pro to the NFC North to join the Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys fans are still trying to grasp the reality that Parsons will not be with the team when the 2025-26 regular season kicks off in less than a week, and they are not alone trying to process.
MORE: Cowboys slammed for 'malpractice' with Micah Parsons-Packers trade
Former Cowboys team captain DeMarcus Lawrence was also shocked by the news and said he thought that the news was just a dream.
"I thought it was a dream [the way it went down yesterday]," Justin Melo of the NFL Draft Network wrote on X. "It doesn't surprise me. Not one bit. The NFL is a tricky league. It is what it is.
"I'm where I'm at, and my guy Micah [Parsons] is where he's at now. The only thing left for us to do is play football."
MORE: Analyst applauds Cowboys for prioritizing culture in Micah Parsons trade
It's crazy to think that the team's top two defensive ends from a week ago are both with new homes in the NFC, but that's the way the business goes. As D-Law says, "The NFL is a tricky league. It is what it is."
We'll get our first chance to see the new-look Cowboys defense in less than a week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4.
