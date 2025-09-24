Micah Parsons unbothered by lack of Dallas Cowboys tribute in return
Micah Parsons will reunite with many of his former teammates and coaches when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers for a primetime matchup on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
Though the blockbuster trade that sent Parsons to Green Bay is still less than a month old, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that a tribute won't be shown for Parsons prior to kickoff.
Parsons spent four years in Dallas and has emphasized that he's got love for the fan base and the franchise, but the lack of a video tribute isn't being taken as a sign of disrespect by him, especially when comparing it to how things went down between him and the front office at the end of his Cowboys career.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons reunion adds intrigue after surprise injury report
While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Parsons made it clear he's unbothered by not being honored by the Cowboys during pregame.
“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them," Parsons said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "There's hard feelings maybe for them, but for me I'm happy with where I'm at."
Cowboys fans will likely erupt in cheers when Parsons is announced on Green Bay's starting defensive lineup. It's also expected that many in attendance will bring signs with messages directed toward Parsons or Jones, something that NBC's Sunday Night Football cameras will no doubt capture.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense
Aside from the reunion, it's another matchup between two historical NFL franchises, though it's safe to say both teams are headed in different directions.
Despite coming off of an upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, the Packers will look to continue their quest toward another Super Bowl with a win while Dallas will likely just be looking to keep the game close.
