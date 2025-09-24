Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons unbothered by lack of Dallas Cowboys tribute in return

It's been less than a month since the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, but a video tribute isn't in the cards at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Dimmitt

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Micah Parsons will reunite with many of his former teammates and coaches when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers for a primetime matchup on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Though the blockbuster trade that sent Parsons to Green Bay is still less than a month old, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that a tribute won't be shown for Parsons prior to kickoff.

Parsons spent four years in Dallas and has emphasized that he's got love for the fan base and the franchise, but the lack of a video tribute isn't being taken as a sign of disrespect by him, especially when comparing it to how things went down between him and the front office at the end of his Cowboys career.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Parsons made it clear he's unbothered by not being honored by the Cowboys during pregame.

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons takes a moment before their game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them," Parsons said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "There's hard feelings maybe for them, but for me I'm happy with where I'm at."

Cowboys fans will likely erupt in cheers when Parsons is announced on Green Bay's starting defensive lineup. It's also expected that many in attendance will bring signs with messages directed toward Parsons or Jones, something that NBC's Sunday Night Football cameras will no doubt capture.

Aside from the reunion, it's another matchup between two historical NFL franchises, though it's safe to say both teams are headed in different directions.

Despite coming off of an upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, the Packers will look to continue their quest toward another Super Bowl with a win while Dallas will likely just be looking to keep the game close.

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons during the game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

