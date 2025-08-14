Jerry Jones reviews Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer's performance in first Oxnard camp

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the team's first Oxnard training camp trip under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and he gets a stamp of approval.

Brian Schottenheimer's first trip to Oxnard, California, as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is in the books, and it's been viewed as an overall success.

The team avoided any catastrophic injuries, despite starting left tackle Tyler Guyton being forced to miss a few weeks due to a bone fracture in his knee, but there were no long-term issues at the top of the depth chart.

Sure, Micah Parsons wasn't engaged in drills thanks to Jerry Jones' stubbornness and unwillingness to budge in contract negotiations, but the team was energized and bringing it every practice session.

Speaking of Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner and general manager spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice and had some positive words about Schottenheimer's first Oxnard stint leading the 'Boys.

"I think overall the tempo with the camp," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Give Brian Schottenheimer his due there to have that, and I'm looking forward to Saturday night [the second preseason game].

"They’re back in Dallas. But I’ve liked what we’ve seen so far, and on violence, I don’t even want to mention it, but we’ve come out in pretty good shape with our injuries, which is always a focal point."

Getting the nod of approval from "The Gambler" himself is always a positive sign. Jerry Jones cares about the perception of his team above everything, so leaving Oxnard with a positive vision is always a great way to build momentum.

Now, let's just hope that momentum leads to a better performance in Week 2 of the preseason when the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium, and hopefully more wins in the fall.

