Tyler Guyton injury update: Cowboys starter has great news ahead of NFL opener

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reveals a positive update on one of the team's offensive starters' return from injury.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Tuesday as the team prepares for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, set for this Saturday.

The team will hold just two more practices in Oxnard, California, before heading back to Dallas on Thursday, before welcoming the Ravens to AT&T Stadium.

It is less than a month before the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the NFL regular season schedule, yet the team still has a few pieces missing.

Obviously, Micah Parsons being absent over a contract dispute is a major deal, but an injury to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton has also put the team behind during camp.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few weeks ago, Guyton went down in practice, with many fearing the second-year tackle had suffered a season-ending injury. It's hard to be thankful for a bone fracture, but the injury will only cause Guyton to miss some time, instead of a full season.

During head coach Brian Schottenheimer's media availability on Tuesday before practice, the head coach gave an update on Guyton.

Schottenheimer said Guyton is responding "very well" to rehab, and he is participating in walkthroughs, though no timeline was given for his return. Coach Schotty added, "The way he's attacking rehab is unusual for a second-year player, and I'm proud of him."

If Guyton can continue to progress in his rehab, he could be well on his way to suiting up against the defending Super Bowl champs on Thursday, September 4. And that would make Dak Prescott a very happy man.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
