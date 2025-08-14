Cowboys Country

3 Cowboys on the chopping block entering NFL Preseason Week 2

Due largely to the depth surrounding them, these Dallas Cowboys veterans find themselves fighting for a job heading into the second preseason game of the year.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys LB Damone Clark goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys LB Damone Clark goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday was the final day of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys as they packed up and left Oxnard following a padded practice.

First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer stressed competition during OTAs and minicamps, and that was a major point of emphasis throughout training camp as well. While the Cowboys have many of their key positions locked in, the fight to make the 53-man roster is full of intrigue.

MORE: Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp

Those final spots are where the tightest competitions are taking place.

Heading into their second preseason game, here’s a look at three veterans who are in the midst of a battle for their jobs and could be on the chopping block.

John Stephens Jr., TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end John Stephens Jr. carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tight end John Stephens Jr. carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Undrafted out of Louisiana in 2023, John Stephens Jr. was a preseason star as a rookie. Unfortunately, he has never been able to play in a regular season game.

Stephens has torn his ACL in back-to-back seasons and now finds himself buried on the depth chart, and has had issues with drops at camp. Even a spot on the practice squad could be an issue for Stephens after the way Rivaldo Fairweather performed in the first preseason game.

Damone Clark, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Damone Clark goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys LB Damone Clark goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Once seen as a building block for the linebacker corps, Damone Clark enters his fourth NFL season fighting for his spot. He saw his usage dip in 2024 but was impressive under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

MORE: Jerry Jones' reason for Micah Parsons contract delay will infuriate Cowboys fans

Clark still isn’t guaranteed a spot, however, especially after the preseason opener. Clark didn’t stand out while Shemar James took advantage of his opportunity. Throw in UDFA Justin Barron and veteran Jack Sanborn, and Clark could be a victim of the numbers game.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Tolbert is another fourth-year player who has some tough competition around him. A third-round pick from South Alabama, Tolbert was the team’s No. 2 wideout in 2024 and had some excellent moments.

That said, he’s had issues with consistency and the Cowboys have a couple of young receivers making an impact, including Ryan Flournoy and Traeshon Holden.

Despite his increase in production last season, Tolbert is far from a lock to make the team in 2025.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise

Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks

Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News