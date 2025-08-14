3 Cowboys on the chopping block entering NFL Preseason Week 2
Wednesday was the final day of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys as they packed up and left Oxnard following a padded practice.
First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer stressed competition during OTAs and minicamps, and that was a major point of emphasis throughout training camp as well. While the Cowboys have many of their key positions locked in, the fight to make the 53-man roster is full of intrigue.
MORE: Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp
Those final spots are where the tightest competitions are taking place.
Heading into their second preseason game, here’s a look at three veterans who are in the midst of a battle for their jobs and could be on the chopping block.
John Stephens Jr., TE
Undrafted out of Louisiana in 2023, John Stephens Jr. was a preseason star as a rookie. Unfortunately, he has never been able to play in a regular season game.
Stephens has torn his ACL in back-to-back seasons and now finds himself buried on the depth chart, and has had issues with drops at camp. Even a spot on the practice squad could be an issue for Stephens after the way Rivaldo Fairweather performed in the first preseason game.
Damone Clark, LB
Once seen as a building block for the linebacker corps, Damone Clark enters his fourth NFL season fighting for his spot. He saw his usage dip in 2024 but was impressive under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
MORE: Jerry Jones' reason for Micah Parsons contract delay will infuriate Cowboys fans
Clark still isn’t guaranteed a spot, however, especially after the preseason opener. Clark didn’t stand out while Shemar James took advantage of his opportunity. Throw in UDFA Justin Barron and veteran Jack Sanborn, and Clark could be a victim of the numbers game.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Jalen Tolbert is another fourth-year player who has some tough competition around him. A third-round pick from South Alabama, Tolbert was the team’s No. 2 wideout in 2024 and had some excellent moments.
That said, he’s had issues with consistency and the Cowboys have a couple of young receivers making an impact, including Ryan Flournoy and Traeshon Holden.
Despite his increase in production last season, Tolbert is far from a lock to make the team in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc