Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' participation in new Netflix documentary
In case you are new here, the Dallas Cowboys are always going to be the talk of the NFL preseason. To no surprise, it has been a headline worthy summer.
It's not just the contract dispute between the front office and Micah Parsons that has stolen the show this preseason. Earlier this week, Netflix released a new documentary on the team "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
For some reason, there are people who believe that the team has another documentary about themselves is not a good look. However, owner Jerry Jones is here to defend the new documentary.
In a recent interview with USA Today, the Cowboys owner shared his feelings on the documentary and the popularity of the franchise heading into the 2025 season.
Jones claimed this is one of the busiest training camps he has ever been a part of, but something tells me he likes it that way.
The Cowboys are not just an NFL franchise; it is a machine. Non Cowboys fans will tell you that may sound drastic, but if you follow this team you long enough, you will realize that this a true larger than life franchise that no other franchise in all of sports can ever compete with.
Now, if Jerry could just get all that winning to translate on the field.
