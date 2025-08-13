Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones' Netflix era, Dallas legends share favorite memories
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've reached the midpoint of the week, marking the end of the team's stay in Oxnard, California. On Wednesday afternoon, the team will hold its final open practice out west before returning home for this weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
After Brian Schottenheimer showed none of his cards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, everyone will be hoping to see more life from the offense when the team kicks off at AT&T Stadium on Saturday evening.
We can also hope to see a few more key players on the field so they can get up to full speed.
While we wait to see what the team has in store for its final Oxnard practice and what takes place in the coming days before we get to tune into another football game, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Jerry Jones' Netflix era
Jerry Jones loves being the center of attention, so the upcoming Netflix docuseries about the rise of the 1990s Cowboys dynasty is his bread and butter. After the blue carpet premiere event, he spoke to DallasCowboys.com about the Netflix era.
Legends share favorite Cowboys memories
Cowboys legends gathered for the Netflix blue carpet premiere of the upcoming docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys and took some time to field questions from the media.
They also shared their favorite Cowboys memories with the team's official social media accounts.
