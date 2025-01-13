Jimmy Johnson's pitched coaching trade for Cowboys may not be that crazy
The Dallas Cowboys are still working on a deal to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy in 2025.
It appears that McCarthy will be returning for at least another season, but it seems that the move isn't the one the fanbase may have hoped for.
However, legendary Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson offered the idea of the Cowboys trading McCarthy for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. An idea that was laughed at by many on social media.
But, is the idea that crazy?
The sky has been falling in Dallas, and it is also starting to fall in Pittsburgh. The days of just being happy to make the postseason for Steelers fans seem to be over.
It's true; McCarthy and Tomlin may have a better run with a fresh start. Both coaches have won a Super Bowl. But recently, finding postseason success has seemed hard to come by.
Steelers fans would probably need more than McCarthy in terms of a trade, so we will make them an offer they can refuse.
Along with McCarthy, the Cowboys will also be sending Jerry Jones. Now, that is a deal nobody could resist, and one the Steelers need to hurry up and accept.
