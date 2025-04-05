Cowboy Roundup: Why Joe Milton is a perfect fit, Future plans for Trevon Diggs?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It was an eventful week and the information surrounding the Cowboys continues into the weekend with Jerry Jones and company hosting players on their official Top 30 visits at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Along with the Top 30 visits, the Cowboys have the benefit of hosting local prospects from the Dallas-Fort Worth area as "Dallas Day" visits, which don't count against the official Top 30 visits.
It's a way for the team to cast a wider net in the draft process, which has paid off in recent years with some successful late-round selections and undrafted free agents.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft visit tracker: Full list of players making Top 30 visits
Nearly half of the Top 30 visits have been reported, but we will continue to keep an eye out on who is meeting with the team and could be on their radar when draft day rolls around in less than three weeks.
In the meantime, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Joe Milton is the perfect fit at QB2
Joe Milton is the new QB2 in Dallas and will be the team's insurance plan behind Dak Prescott. InsideTheStar.com discusses why Milton is the perfect fit in Dallas.
What are Dallas' plans for Trevon Diggs?
Trevon Diggs has struggled with injuries since his breakout, All-Pro year and big contract extensions. So what are the team's plans for him moving forward? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how the Cowboys' approach to the NFL Draft will tell us a lot about the future.
Cowboys Quick Hits
NFL host predicts Cowboys to make massive move during NFL Draft... Analyst nails Dallas Cowboys' greatest loss during NFL free agency... Cowboys work out recently unretired, controversial o-lineman... Joe Milton III sends shoutout to Cowboys Nation after arriving in Dallas... First-round defensive prospect teased visit with Cowboys on social media... Cowboys dream NFL Draft scenario involves landing physical route-runner... Dallas Cowboys legend praises top WR prospect ahead of NFL Draft... NFL insider believes Jerry Jones is self-sabotaging Micah Parsons negotiations... Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season... Cowboys' Jalen Brooks working with 'WR guru' who has trained CeeDee Lamb.