Jonathan Mingo injury update: Cowboys WR could be headed to IR
Jonathan Mingo has been a bright spot for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. After struggling to make an impact after being traded at the deadline, Mingo looked far more confident in camp and the preseason.
He was even one of the few players to make an impact on offense in their ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mingo set up a field goal for Dallas when he hauled in a 49-yard pass. Unfortunately, he also came up limping after the play and didn't return.
On Monday, the Cowboys released an update on Mingo's injury and while it's not a devastating injury, Mingo suffered an injury to his PCL and could miss 4-6 weeks. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, that could lead to him being placed on the IR to start the season.
It's an unfortunate setback for Mingo, who has been proving himself worthy of a much larger role on offense this season. Now, he will miss at least the first four games if placed on the IR.
With him out of the picture for at least a month, that opens the door for other wideouts such as 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy or undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden to make the 53-man roster.
