Cowboys' forgotten WR steals show as roster battle heats up
Wednesday was the Dallas Cowboys' final practice in Oxnard, California. The team is set to travel back to Dallas on Thursday, in preparation for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Time is running out for those who may be fighting for a roster spot to make a statement. We've heard plenty of names have breakout moments during camp, which include UDFA wide receiver Traeshon Holden.
However, there is another Cowboys receiver who is leaving California with a bang, and he wants you to put some respect on his name.
2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy showed off his moves on the final day of practice in California. The second-year receiver doesn't want the fans to get fixated on the new toys on offense when they have someone who can flash brilliance like he did on Wednesday.
You know it's a good day when your team's official social media accounts are sharing highlights of the work you put in on the practice field.
Flournoy put in the work on cornerback Andrew Booth, then later in practice, made a gutsy middle of the field catch from backup quarterback Will Grier.
Flournoy's most memorable play from his rookie season may have been a fumble in the ugly loss to the Detroit Lions. However, it's a new year, new me mentality for the receiver.
