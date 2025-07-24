Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin familiar with RB success, takes 'fearless' approach
With Dallas Cowboys training camp officially underway in Oxnard, California, we're beginning to get an early look and feel for the team's offense now that Brian Schottenheimer has full control.
The offense already looks more dynamic, and there is more creativity before the snap to get players in position to create mismatches. Another interesting wrinkle is All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin getting more involved.
Turpin, who has made most of his impact on offense as a receiver, has been getting increased reps at running back. During the team's first practice, Turpin produced one of the most dynamic plays of the day.
MORE: KaVontae Turpin breaks silence on recent marijuana, weapons arrest
As it turns out, running back is a position that Turpin is very familiar with, and his "fearless" approach to running the ball sets him up for success.
"That's what I played in high school," Turpin told the media, via DallasCowboys.com. "I played running back in high school, so that's what got me to trust that I can run through those holes despite being a small guy. I know I'm fearless, man. I have always been fearless. I'll always be the small guy in the field, so it's just [about] my heart."
Turpin is always running at full speed, and when you're the fastest guy in the NFL, defenders better make sure they have their angles. Because he is smaller in stature, he has the ability to locate the running backs before defenders can locate him behind a massive Cowboys offensive line.
MORE: Cowboys offense installing 2 new gadget formations, Schottenheimer says
It's a fun wrinkle to the offense and something that Schottenheimer should not stray away from throughout the season. And judging by his comments, we should expect to see Turpin getting more burn with the ball in his hands.
"He's just dynamic. The guy's a weapon," Schottenheimer said, "He's a guy we wanna move all over the field."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp Day 2
Jake Ferguson steals show at Cowboys' second training camp practice
Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks
CeeDee Lamb sends NFL warning about healthy Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense