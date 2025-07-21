Cowboys' Tyler Smith focused on NFL season opener, not contract drama
The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, and the buzz is already building for the 2025 NFL season.
One of the Cowboys' leaders entering the season is All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who was ranked as the second-best interior offensive lineman in the league by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
Because of the incredible start to his career, Smith, who is in a contract year, is in line for a massive extension.
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
This week, the Kansas City Chiefs extended Trey Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension, which made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. Smith is aware of that deal, but will not allow it to be his focus during training camp.
Instead, Smith is focused on a Week One showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champion, division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Smith made that clear when speaking to the media after arriving at camp.
"The only thing we can handle is the work," Smith said. "Ultimately, we’re gonna play the Eagles in Week 1. That’s where my head is."
That is exactly what you want to hear, especially from a player who is going to step up in even more of a leadership role this season following the departure of future Hall of Famer Zack Martin.
MORE: Cowboys' All-Pro offensive lineman sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season
It's going to be fun t see.
The Cowboys and Eagles kick off the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season
DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc