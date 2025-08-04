3 Cowboys with the most to prove in preseason opener vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys will be in action this Saturday night as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
While preseason games don't count in the standings, they're still important. Sure, star players such as Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb hardly see the field — if at all — but that's actually why these games matter as much as they do.
The preseason allows backups and players on the roster bubble to prove themselves during live game action. These snaps can be incredibly valuable, which is the case for these three players who need to stand out on Saturday.
Traeshon Holden, WR
Undrafted out of Oregon, Traeshon Holden chose to sign with Dallas due in part to the presence of wide receivers coach Junior Adams. Holden played for Adams with the Ducks and felt he could help him as he attempts to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
So far, Holden is doing all the right things. He's been making several highlight-reel catches as he stacks one solid practice on top of another.
Saturday will be his first chance to prove he can get it done while playing under the bright lights of an NFL stadium. If he continues his strong play, it could cement his spot on the team. However, a rough outing could cancel a lot of the goodwill he's earned.
Mazi Smith, DT
It's unfortunately become a yearly thing where we're all waiting for Mazi Smith to prove himself worthy of his first-round draft status. The team's top selection from 2023 has had a rocky start to his career and is entering his third season with as many questions as he had during his rookie campaign.
Smith has gone through three different coordinators, which surely doesn't help, but at some point, he has to find a way to get the job done. Currently, he has seventh-round rookie Jay Toia pushing him for snaps, which is why he needs to stand out in the preseason or risk losing his spot altogether.
Nate Thomas, OT
An injury suffered by left tackle Tyler Guyton could prove detrimental to the start of the season for Dallas. Guyton, who struggled as a rookie, was taking off during training camp but went down with a knee injury. He was fortunate to learn it wasn't an ACL tear, which was an initial fear, but Guyton could still be sidelined to start the year.
If he's out, the Cowboys are expected to turn to second-year tackle Nate Thomas. The seventh-round pick from Louisiana missed his rookie season due to knee tendonitis, but has been impressive this offseason. He was able to surpass Asim Richards and take first-team reps leading up to the preseason opener.
The key for Thomas will be proving he can handle the task in live action. Saturday will be his first chance to do so, and could set the tone for how his big opportunity plays out.
