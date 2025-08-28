Micah Parsons' best friend on Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, heartbroken reaction to trade
Dallas Cowboys Nation is in shambles following news that superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons is no longer a member of the team. After an offseason-long contract soap opera, the end is here, and Parsons is now a member of the Green Bay Packers.
The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Parsons, meanwhile, received a blockbuster four-year, $188 million deal with $120 million guaranteed.
It's a sad time for the Cowboys fanbase as it watches a generational talent walk out the door, but it's also a difficult time for Parsons' teammates. Among the most disappointed in the move was All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been Parsons' best friend on the team.
Diggs took to social media following the news to share a series of reactions, including an immediate broken heart.
Diggs followed up with, "Micah Parsons, best in the world! Congratulations to my brother!"
It's unfortunate to see the end of an era for the brothers known as "7/11" in Dallas, but at least that love is still there. It could get awkward in one month, though, when Parsons returns.
On Sunday, September 28, the Packers visit AT&T Stadium for a showdown with the Cowboys in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
You couldn't write a better script.
