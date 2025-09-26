Kenny Clark already knows which Packers player will get his Cowboys jersey swap
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have gotten familiar with each other over the years but Week 4's matchup in Arlington will certainly be unique.
The game will take place exactly one month after the blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons up north, making it still fresh the minds of everyone involved.
This is certainly the case for Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was the other major piece in the trade. He will be squaring off against the team he played with for nearly a decade, so it's safe to say there's some strong feelings in the air.
Though Clark has made it clear he's not too keen on being friendly before kickoff, he told Packers reporters on Thursday that he already knows which former teammate of his will get his jersey after the game.
Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Clark said that Packers defensive end Rashan Gary will get his jersey swap once the game is over, though it's likely Clark will spend extended time with his other former teammates as well.
Clark and Gary played six seasons together in Green Bay. They clearly built a tight bond if Clark is already planning on seeking him out afterwards on Sunday night.
Despite the trade, Clark added that he is very thankful for everything the Packers organization has done for him.
“First-class organization and I’m always appreciative of what they’ve done for me and my family," Clark said, per Schneidman.
The Cowboys and Packers will put all of these feelings aside once kickoff gets underway on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.
