Dallas Cowboys vs Packers referee crew gives frightening playoff deja vu

The officiating crew for the Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers is less than ideal.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rushes the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rushes the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans don’t want to be reminded of the last time they played their Week 4 opponents, the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, with the announcement of the officiating crew for Sunday Night Football, it will be impossible not to.

MORE: Cowboys add veteran CB familiar with Week 4 opponent amid DB struggles

The Week 4 showdown will feature Ron Torbet’s crew, which is the same one that officiated the Packers' 48-32 wild-card playoff victory over Dallas on January 14, 2024.

Dallas is historically bad when Torbert is in charge, going 1-5 in the six games Dak Prescott has started under his crew.

MORE: Ex-NFL quarterback says Micah Parsons should thank Cowboys for trading him

Their last meeting with Green Bay was especially frustrating with the Packers seemingly getting favorable calls. One instance was early in the game when DaRon Bland was called for illegal contact, wiping out a sack.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There was also an instance where Jaire Alexander made contact with Brandin Cooks, helping him secure an interception. Fans were frustrated that wasn’t called and believed Torbert’s crew wasn’t consistently enforcing the rules.

Here’s a look at Torbert’s full crew:

Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Barry Anderson
Down Judge: Frank LeBlanc
Line Judge: Brian Bolinger
Field Judge: Ryan Dickson
Side Judge: Keith Washington
Back Judge: Tony Josselyn

NFL referee Ron Torbert during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
NFL referee Ron Torbert during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

