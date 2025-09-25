Dallas Cowboys vs Packers referee crew gives frightening playoff deja vu
Dallas Cowboys fans don’t want to be reminded of the last time they played their Week 4 opponents, the Green Bay Packers.
Unfortunately, with the announcement of the officiating crew for Sunday Night Football, it will be impossible not to.
The Week 4 showdown will feature Ron Torbet’s crew, which is the same one that officiated the Packers' 48-32 wild-card playoff victory over Dallas on January 14, 2024.
Dallas is historically bad when Torbert is in charge, going 1-5 in the six games Dak Prescott has started under his crew.
Their last meeting with Green Bay was especially frustrating with the Packers seemingly getting favorable calls. One instance was early in the game when DaRon Bland was called for illegal contact, wiping out a sack.
There was also an instance where Jaire Alexander made contact with Brandin Cooks, helping him secure an interception. Fans were frustrated that wasn’t called and believed Torbert’s crew wasn’t consistently enforcing the rules.
Here’s a look at Torbert’s full crew:
Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Barry Anderson
Down Judge: Frank LeBlanc
Line Judge: Brian Bolinger
Field Judge: Ryan Dickson
Side Judge: Keith Washington
Back Judge: Tony Josselyn
