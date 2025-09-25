3 key matchups to watch during Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 matchup with Packers
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what is arguably the most important game on the regular season slate.
The Cowboys welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, and it won't be just a game against a good team. It is also the return of Micah Parsons.
MORE: Trevon Diggs gets positive injury update after missing Cowboys' early week practice
Emotions will be high, but they have to be held in check. Everyone wants to win this game, but only one team can. In order to win, the Cowboys need to have a better game in these three key matchups.
Tucker Kraft vs. LB Unit
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has had a strong start to the season. Two weeks ago, Kraft had 124 receiving yards against the Washington Commanders.
Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray Jr. will have their work cut out for them in the pass game if they are tasked with chasing Kraft.
Anthony Belton vs. Cowboys Pass Rush
Packers starting right tackle Zach Tom will more than likely be out for the Sunday night showdown. That means it's the perfect time for Matt Eberflus to dial up the pressure and push Anthony Belton to his limits.
MORE: Cowboys add veteran CB familiar with Week 4 opponent amid DB struggles
Cowboys Secondary vs. Packers Wide Receivers
The Packers offense is currently averaging 202 yards through the air. That's not one of the top passing units in the game, but the Cowboys' secondary has looked like Swiss cheese all season.
Eberflus might be dialing up the pressure with a wounded Packers offensive line, but will his secondary be able to hold up against the likes of Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc