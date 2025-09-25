Cowboys Country

3 key matchups to watch during Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 matchup with Packers

Here are the three key matchups to watch this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what is arguably the most important game on the regular season slate.

The Cowboys welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, and it won't be just a game against a good team. It is also the return of Micah Parsons.

Emotions will be high, but they have to be held in check. Everyone wants to win this game, but only one team can. In order to win, the Cowboys need to have a better game in these three key matchups.

Tucker Kraft vs. LB Unit

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft carries the ball during a game against the Washington Commanders.
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft carries the ball during a game against the Washington Commanders. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has had a strong start to the season. Two weeks ago, Kraft had 124 receiving yards against the Washington Commanders.

Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray Jr. will have their work cut out for them in the pass game if they are tasked with chasing Kraft.

Anthony Belton vs. Cowboys Pass Rush

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Anthony Belton is shown during the fourth quarter.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Anthony Belton is shown during the fourth quarter. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers starting right tackle Zach Tom will more than likely be out for the Sunday night showdown. That means it's the perfect time for Matt Eberflus to dial up the pressure and push Anthony Belton to his limits.

Cowboys Secondary vs. Packers Wide Receivers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs celebrates his touchdown.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs celebrates his touchdown. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers offense is currently averaging 202 yards through the air. That's not one of the top passing units in the game, but the Cowboys' secondary has looked like Swiss cheese all season.

Eberflus might be dialing up the pressure with a wounded Packers offensive line, but will his secondary be able to hold up against the likes of Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden?

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson intercepts the ball against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson intercepts the ball against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
