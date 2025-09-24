Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Kenny Clark ready for revenge game against Packers in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark isn't too concerned about reuniting with former teammates in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys looked like one of the worst teams in the league during Week 3's loss to the Chicago Bears, but per usual, the spotlight will remain on "America's Team" no matter the results.

This certainly applies to Week 4's highly-anticipated matchup at home on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, as Micah Parsons will be making his return to Arlington less than a month after the blockbuster trade.

Though most of the attention is understandably on Parsons, Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was the other major piece in the trade, will also be having his own reunion after playing nine years in Green Bay.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense

However, Clark told the media that he isn't keen on seeking out any of his former teammates or coaches before kickoff, showing that he's focused on the game itself rather than friendships.

Kenny Clark
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Miami Dolphins. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When it's game time, I'm in the game," Clark said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "If those guys want to come up, I ain't seeking it out. It's all love and they know it's all love. After the game or before the game, we can do that, but I ain't seeking out for nothing. I'm trying to win the game. ... I'm here to win. I'm gonna play my ass off and do everything I can for us to get a win."

A three-time Pro Bowler with Green Bay, Clark was the longest-tenured Packer before the trade went down and no doubt built tons of relationships during his time with the franchise. The Packers selected him with 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA and he had been with them every step of the way until a month ago.

MORE: No one should be surprised by Jerry Jones and his latest decision on Micah Parsons

Though the Dallas defense has been dreadful during the first three weeks of the season, Clark has performed well. He's posted 10 total tackles (four solo) and sack while starting in each of the first three games.

Dallas and Green Bay will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Kenny Clark
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the New Orleans Saints. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss

Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR

Jadeveon Clowney gets first chance to impress Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 vs Packers

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News