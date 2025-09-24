Dallas Cowboys' Kenny Clark ready for revenge game against Packers in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys looked like one of the worst teams in the league during Week 3's loss to the Chicago Bears, but per usual, the spotlight will remain on "America's Team" no matter the results.
This certainly applies to Week 4's highly-anticipated matchup at home on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, as Micah Parsons will be making his return to Arlington less than a month after the blockbuster trade.
Though most of the attention is understandably on Parsons, Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was the other major piece in the trade, will also be having his own reunion after playing nine years in Green Bay.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense
However, Clark told the media that he isn't keen on seeking out any of his former teammates or coaches before kickoff, showing that he's focused on the game itself rather than friendships.
"When it's game time, I'm in the game," Clark said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "If those guys want to come up, I ain't seeking it out. It's all love and they know it's all love. After the game or before the game, we can do that, but I ain't seeking out for nothing. I'm trying to win the game. ... I'm here to win. I'm gonna play my ass off and do everything I can for us to get a win."
A three-time Pro Bowler with Green Bay, Clark was the longest-tenured Packer before the trade went down and no doubt built tons of relationships during his time with the franchise. The Packers selected him with 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA and he had been with them every step of the way until a month ago.
MORE: No one should be surprised by Jerry Jones and his latest decision on Micah Parsons
Though the Dallas defense has been dreadful during the first three weeks of the season, Clark has performed well. He's posted 10 total tackles (four solo) and sack while starting in each of the first three games.
Dallas and Green Bay will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
Jadeveon Clowney gets first chance to impress Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 vs Packers
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc