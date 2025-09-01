Key Cowboys defender misses practice Monday following back injury
Throughout the 2025 offseason, the Dallas Cowboys had one of their highest-profile players sit out with back tightness. Of course, that was Micah Parsons, who also happened to be going through a contentious contract negotiation and was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers.
During the weekend, they lost another key defender to back tightness as Perrion Winfrey was forced to leave practice on Sunday.
Winfrey received good news when it was revealed his injury wasn't serious, but he wasn't able to return to the field on Monday.
As the Cowboys held their Labor Day practice, Winfrey wasn't participating in the session.
Winfrey became a surprise star for the Cowboys this offseason when he was signed following a strong showing in the UFL. His ties to Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton helped him earn a shot, and he took advantage.
Once seen as a long shot to make the team, Winfrey's hard work and dedication led to him being included on the 53-man roster, which left head coach Brian Schottenheimer feeling emotional.
Dallas is set to play in Philadelphia on Thursday night and could use Winfrey's ability to pressure the quarterback from the interior. Right now, there's no indication as to whether he will suit up.
