Cowboys' preseason breakout star injured, helped off field in practice
Over the last 72 hours, the Dallas Cowboys have been made the joke by a lot in the media after the team decided to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
However, no one inside the organization seems to believe the trade was a bad move. Parsons is gone, and owner Jerry Jones believes the move will make the Cowboys better long term.
Jones is making sure that's the case as the team announced on Sunday they were extending cornerback DaRon Bland, and reports the team is working on a new deal with All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith.
MORE: Cowboys team captains named for 2025 NFL season, team picks 6 players
But not everything can be sunshine and rainbows for this team. At the beginning of practice on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reported that defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey suffered an injury and was seen walking very slowly for further evaluation.
Before the trade that brought in Kenny Clark, Winfrey's addition to the roster was a fan favorite choice. Jones said it a few times during last Thursday's press conference that the need team has to stop the run.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark perfectly fits Brian Schottenheimer culture
Winfrey could be a great piece to that now elevated interior defensive line unit. We will keep you posted on any updates regarding the injury.
