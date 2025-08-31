Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys dodge bullet with Perrion Winfrey injury update

The Dallas Cowboys received a positive update on Perrion Winfrey's potential injury suffered in Sunday's practice.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen Earnest Brown IV and Perrion Winfrey pressure Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush
Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen Earnest Brown IV and Perrion Winfrey pressure Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

In four days, the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the NFL season on Thursday night.

The clock is ticking for the Cowboys to have everything in order before their first game, but as we all know, there have been a lot of moving parts with this team.

On Sunday, the team held practice and made major news with a contract extension for cornerback DaRon Bland. However, not everything went according to plan.

MORE: Cowboys scouts eyeing South Carolina's top NFL Draft prospects?

Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey went down with an injury in the early portions of practice. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is reporting the team may have dodged a bullet with a potential Winfrey injury.

Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line
Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Watkins shared on his X account that sources close to the matter revealed that Winfrey is dealing with back tightness. That's not an injury in which a player normally misses a lot of time, unless it's Micah Parsons.

MORE: Cowboys team captains named for 2025 NFL season, team picks 6 players

Thankfully, the team is a little deeper at defensive tackle now after acquiring Kenny Clark in the blockbuster trade for Parsons.

The Cowboys want to stop the run, and that means having everyone available for Week 1. Facing Saquon Barkley won't be easy, but the message is clear from the front office: The Cowboys will stop the run.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey stops for a selfie photo with fans after training camp
Cleveland Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey stops for a selfie photo with fans after training camp / PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles

Micah Parsons' salary after taxes still tops Dallas Cowboys' best offer

Cowboys scouts eye Georgia Bulldogs' top draft prospects in Week 1

Micah Parsons sends heartfelt messages to former Cowboys teammates after trade

Dallas Cowboys legend, anchor of 'Doomsday Defense' dies at 84

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News