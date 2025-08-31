Dallas Cowboys dodge bullet with Perrion Winfrey injury update
In four days, the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the NFL season on Thursday night.
The clock is ticking for the Cowboys to have everything in order before their first game, but as we all know, there have been a lot of moving parts with this team.
On Sunday, the team held practice and made major news with a contract extension for cornerback DaRon Bland. However, not everything went according to plan.
Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey went down with an injury in the early portions of practice. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is reporting the team may have dodged a bullet with a potential Winfrey injury.
Watkins shared on his X account that sources close to the matter revealed that Winfrey is dealing with back tightness. That's not an injury in which a player normally misses a lot of time, unless it's Micah Parsons.
Thankfully, the team is a little deeper at defensive tackle now after acquiring Kenny Clark in the blockbuster trade for Parsons.
The Cowboys want to stop the run, and that means having everyone available for Week 1. Facing Saquon Barkley won't be easy, but the message is clear from the front office: The Cowboys will stop the run.
