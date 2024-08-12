'It's Gonna Work': Markquese Bell's confidence in Cowboys' D resonates
Following a standout defensive performance in the preseason loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (9 tackles and an interception) was quick to deflect praise, emphasizing the collective effort of his teammates.
"I just gotta give credit to my teammates because they made my job a lot easier," Bell humbly told DallasCowboys.com.
"Being out there with elite athletes and great teammates, it allows me to fly around like I like to do."
Bell's impact was undeniable, contributing to a defense that forced multiple turnovers, a hallmark of their new coordinator Mike Zimmers philosophy.
"That's all we preach," said Bell. "We're a defense that gets the ball. If we don't take the ball away, we feel like we didn't reach our goal. Our goal [today] was three, and we got past our goal."
The second-year safety expressed his enthusiasm for the new defensive scheme implemented by the coaching staff.
"It's the type of defense that he (Mike Zimmer) brings and the type of culture that he brings to the team," Bell remarked about his new coordinator. "He has a great scheme and we love it. We love it. It's gonna work, it's gonna work."
Bell's confidence in the system stems from its effectiveness on the field. "We're putting it in and it's fresh, and we have our edits about it but when you see it in real life, it works," he observed.
Beyond his individual success, Bell is proud to represent his alma mater, Florida A&M, and shine a light on HBCU talent.
"I'm just glad that I can put a spotlight on HBCU's because there's a lot of guys that are down there that deserve an opportunity that don't really get it," he said. "I just hoping I can bring the light to those HBCUs."
The Cowboys' second preseason game takes place at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 18.
