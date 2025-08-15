Cowboys fourth-year linebacker listed as potential cut candidate
The Dallas Cowboys have returned home after their annual trip to Oxnard, California, where they began training camp.
The team has a gift waiting for them as they return home with their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Another preseason game means another opportunity for players to make a great impression to avoid the chopping block.
However, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark should be cut before the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
Davenport writes that the Cowboys should cut fourth-year linebacker Damone Clark before the regular season kicks off.
"Damone Clark isn't a bad NFL linebacker. Two years ago, after recovering from spinal fusion surgery, he started all 17 games for the Cowboys and posted over 100 total tackles. But the converted safety is a liability against the run, and with the Cowboys retooling their linebacker corps in the offseason, he finds himself well down the depth chart," writes Davenport.
The additions of Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray Jr., as well as the rising star of Marist Liufau, have put Clark way down the depth chart.
It makes sense for the Cowboys to move on from Clark, given the current linebacker landscape. However, can the veteran save his role with an impressive outing on Saturday?
