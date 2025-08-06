Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta sends cryptic message amid Cowboys contract saga
The Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons saga does not appear to be dying down anytime soon, with Jerry Jones' refusal to reach out to Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, after an alleged "handshake agreement" between Jones and the Cowboys star.
Jones seems to feel slighted that the deal did not come to fruition after unofficial talks earlier this year, while Mulugheta is just waiting for a call.
While the contract negotiations heat up and the two sides continue their spat, Mulugheta shared an interesting message on social media while boasting his incredible numbers and value of contracts he's been able to get done.
"Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t," Mulugheta wrote on Instagram.
The news comes at a time when Parsons and Mulugheta are reportedly "very serious" about his trade request from the team.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
If Jerry Jones doesn't find a way to make things right before the start of the regular season, the team and Parsons may reach the point of no return. Let's hope things don't get to that point.
