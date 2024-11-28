Micah Parsons already put his name among the legends of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys hit a home run in the 2021 NFL Draft, even if the pick wasn't well received off the bat.
After trading down with the Philadelphia Eagles from the 10th overall pick to No. 12, Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. With the Jaylon Smith experience just ending, it felt as though the Cowboys were once again reaching for a linebacker who wouldn't make an impact.
That clearly hasn't been the case with Parsons.
Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn quickly realized Parsons would be at his best if he was allowed to get after the quarterback, which led to 13 sacks from him as a rookie. He recorded 40.5 in three years with Quinn and has five more in seven games this season.
Parsons has been especially good at catching fire during games and recording mutliple sacks. He did so in the win against the Washington Commanders, which was the 13th time in 57 games he's accomplished that feat. He's now just the fifth player in NFL history to do this in their first four seasons.
Parsons has proven to be everything the Cowboys hoped he would be. He's also going to completely break the bank when he asks for a new deal — which could happen as early as next season.
That should make for an interesting offseason for Dallas fans who are still trying to get over the Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb negotiations.
