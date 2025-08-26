Micah Parsons considered 'healthy enough to practice' as Week 1 status looms
The Dallas Cowboys trimmed the roster down to the initial 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, and now that the team knows who made the cut, its full attention can be turned to Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Over the next week and a half, one of the main focuses will be whether the Cowboys will have superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons on the field.
There have been several people in the organization who believe Parsons will be with the team, but first he needs to suit up for practice.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed on Tuesday after the initial 53-man roster was finalized that the team considers Parsons healthy enough to practice after an MRI on his back came back clean.
It will be interesting to see what the next step is.
If the team considers Parsons healthy enough to practice after his MRI result came back clean, the hold-in tensions will escalate.
Whenever Parsons does return to the practice field, however, it's going to be a great day for Cowboys Nation.
Of course, even if Parsons does report to practice and suit up for Week 1, he will likely be on a snap count.
Let's just hope it comes before the start of the regular season on Thursday, September 4.
