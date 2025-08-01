Micah Parsons' powerhouse NFL agent gets prestigious honor; pay attention Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said some interesting things during contract negotiations. Oftentimes, he goes too far and winds up insulting someone in the process.
Saying "Zeke who?" during Ezekiel Elliott's contract holdout was one example. Claiming he had no urgency to extend CeeDee Lamb during his holdout is another.
This offseason, however, he insulted one of the most recognizable agents in the business.
While discussing contract negotiations with Micah Parsons, Jones claimed he didn't even know who Parsons was represented by. That seemed to be an exaggeration since Parsons is represented by David Mulugheta, who represents some of the biggest names in the league.
Jones would be hard-pressed to continue with such a claim now, as Mulugheta was named the top NFL agent in 2025 by Forbes magazine.
It's a great honor and well-deserved for Mulugheta, who represents elite players across the league. Parsons is one of the more prominent names, but Mulugheta also has Jordan Love, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn, C.J. Stroud, and Jalen Ramsey on his client list.
Several of those players recently signed massive extensions, such as Love, Horn, and Stingley.
According to Forbes, Mulugheta has $1.93 billion under contract for his clients and earned $58 million in commission. That's the definition of a super agent if there ever was one.
