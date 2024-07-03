Micah Parsons should be training camp holdout, PFT suggests
Micah Parsons is one of the Dallas Cowboys stars who is in line for a major payday.
The star edge rusher is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, and he expects to be the highest-paid non-quarterback when he inks a new deal. However, he is willing to wait his turn.
Parson's previously discussed his approach to the offseason and said, "patience is a virtue."
The three-time All-Pro told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “I’m patient. Patience is a virtue. I’m waiting my turn. Let CeeDee go get whatever. Let Dak get whatever… I kind of know where the money is. It’s not like I see the Cowboys with $90 million in cap space."
MORE: Why Micah Parsons is the Dallas' most important contract extension
He skipped OTAs and the mandatory minicamp but is expected to be ready for training camp in late July. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, however, has a different take.
Florio believes Parsons should be a training camp holdout and stand his ground until a new deal is reached. Parsons is set to make $2.989 million in 2024, well below his actual value.
"He should pull an Ezekiel Elliott and not show up from training camp until he gets what he deserves. The fact that he plays a position that carries a higher inherent injury risk makes it more important that he take a stand," Florio writes.
"This isn’t about waiting your turn. This is about getting what’s yours. Parsons deserves the generational payday his talents and accomplishments have earned."
MORE: Micah Parsons embraces 'privilege' of criticism as he aims for greatness
Does Parsons deserve more than he is currently set to make? Of course, no one in their right mind would deny that. But he doesn't have the leverage.
Dak Prescott will hit the open market in 2025 if a deal is not reached and he cannot be franchise-tagged. CeeDee Lamb is already expected to be a training camp holdout, and the wide receiver market is rapidly increasing, so he will be a top priority. The Cowboys can franchise tag Lamb, but if he was willing to sit out all of the offseason workouts this year, he would certainly be inclined to do so again in 2025 without a long-term deal.
With Parsons, we have to take him at his word. He knows his value and that if he is patient, his value will only go up.
The Cowboys have already picked up his fifth-year option, which increases his salary to $21.324 million next season. The Cowboys have shown they are willing to play the waiting game, and it hasn't always worked out, but for Parsons, playing the long game is in his favor.
Being a training camp holdout can only hurt him, especially with a new defensive coordinator installing their scheme.
The 25-year-old former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been named to the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons in the league.
He enters his fourth year with 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception. This season, he hopes to continue performing as one of the best defenders in the NFL with a lucrative contract extension on the horizon.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —