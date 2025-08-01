Cowboys stars continue rallying behind Micah Parsons amid contract fiasco
Offseason drama and the Dallas Cowboys just simply go together.
Jerry Jones has always had a knack for getting attention, and it's not always positive. In all honesty, over the past 30 years, it's largely been negative attention, which is the case once again this year.
Jones and the Dallas front office are using the media as a weapon in their current contract negotiation with Micah Parsons, which has reportedly frustrated their superstar pass rusher. It's gotten so personal that there are reports that Parsons is considering a "trade request."
If the relationship does come to an end, it would make things awkward inside the building. Parsons is one of the team's leaders, and players are showing their support for him.
On Friday, Juanyeh Thomas changed his profile picture on X to one of Parsons. Now, DeMarvion Overshown has followed suit, putting a photo of himself and Parsons as his profile image.
Parsons is expected to sign the richest non-quarterback contract in league history, and his price has skyrocketed as other pass rushers have broken the bank.
Jones reportedly believed the two sides had a deal, but was trying to negotiate with Parsons, and not his agent. The odd tactic has led to a standoff, which could end poorly for Dallas if they don't do some damage control.
It's clearly about more than Parsons at this point.
