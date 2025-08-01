Cowboys Country

Cowboys stars continue rallying behind Micah Parsons amid contract fiasco

Jerry Jones could be frustrating the rest of the Dallas Cowboys stars while dragging his feet with Micah Parsons.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebackers Marist Liufau and DeMarvion Overshown with defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys linebackers Marist Liufau and DeMarvion Overshown with defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Offseason drama and the Dallas Cowboys just simply go together.

Jerry Jones has always had a knack for getting attention, and it's not always positive. In all honesty, over the past 30 years, it's largely been negative attention, which is the case once again this year.

Jones and the Dallas front office are using the media as a weapon in their current contract negotiation with Micah Parsons, which has reportedly frustrated their superstar pass rusher. It's gotten so personal that there are reports that Parsons is considering a "trade request."

MORE: 3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours

If the relationship does come to an end, it would make things awkward inside the building. Parsons is one of the team's leaders, and players are showing their support for him.

On Friday, Juanyeh Thomas changed his profile picture on X to one of Parsons. Now, DeMarvion Overshown has followed suit, putting a photo of himself and Parsons as his profile image.

Parsons is expected to sign the richest non-quarterback contract in league history, and his price has skyrocketed as other pass rushers have broken the bank.

MORE: Micah Parsons' powerhouse NFL agent gets prestigious honor; pay attention Jerry Jones

Jones reportedly believed the two sides had a deal, but was trying to negotiate with Parsons, and not his agent. The odd tactic has led to a standoff, which could end poorly for Dallas if they don't do some damage control.

It's clearly about more than Parsons at this point.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8

Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard

Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason

Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships

Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News