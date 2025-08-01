Latest news on Micah Parsons' contract extension shows petty reason for hold-up
If you thought you were going to wake up on this Friday morning without any Dallas Cowboys breaking news, then you are living in a dreamland.
Yes, the contract dispute between Micah Parsons and the team took another turn when it was reported by The Athletic's Diana Russini that Parsons could soon take drastic measures like asking for a trade request as the relationship between him and the front office begins to crumble.
Russini dove even deeper into the complications between the Cowboys and their defensive star by revealing the somewhat ridiculous reason behind the contract hold-up.
In the report, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believed that his discussions with Parsons back in the spring were contract negotiations. However, Parsons believed those conversations were exactly that, just conversations.
It appears that a miscommunication between the parties is the biggest reason why the Cowboys could lose the best player on their roster.
It has been said in the past that Jones always gets his man, but he enjoys dragging out the process.
This time, the move of dragging out the deal could cost the Cowboys a generational player. But something tells me Jones will not let Parsons go quietly.
The drama has just begun.
